RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a New Kent man from bringing his handgun onto a flight on Sunday.

The gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint on Sunday, Nov. 26 — the busiest day in TSA history for the number of passengers screened nationwide.

The TSA said the .40 caliber handgun was not loaded, but it was packed alongside two gun magazines with 14 bullets.

The x-ray unit at the checkpoint alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection. The gun was removed by the Richmond Airport Police, who cited the man on a weapons charge.

The man also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances, according to the TSA.

Handgun detected by TSA officers at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Sunday, Nov. 26. (Photo: TSA)

Passengers are only permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage, according to the TSA. Guns must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case, which must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a gun on its website.

Anyone who is unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither can download the free myTSA app, which has a ‘What can I bring?’ feature that allows travelers to type in the item to find out if it can fly.

Travelers can also ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to 275-872.