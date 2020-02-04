Toddler thrown against wall during domestic incident in JCC, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man is accused of throwing a toddler against a wall during a violent domestic incident on January 31.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Richmond Road in James City County just before midnight. The victim told officers she was awakened from her sleep to the sound of Daniel Dowdy throwing things. They began to argue, during which she said Dowdy picked up a 1-year-old child in the room and threw her up against a wall.

The victim said Dowdy then began beating her, pushing her into a window, breaking it at one point. Officers observed cuts on her mouth and swelling to her face.

Dowdy was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts to his hand. Police took him into custody upon his release and charged him with destruction of property, domestic assault and child abuse/neglect.

