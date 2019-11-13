Toano man charged with felony animal cruelty after woman’s dog found dead in trunk

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — During a drunk driving stop, a Toano man admitted to authorities a woman’s dog was dead inside the trunk of the vehicle, James City County Police say.

Tanner Odden was stopped by the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6, after someone called JCC dispatchers about an intoxicated driver in the area of Anderson’s Corner heading toward New Kent.

Shortly beforehand, the owner of a Yorkshire terrier-Cockapoo contacted police and said that Odden, in drunken state, had thrown the dog on the couch at her home in the 2100 block of London Company Way.

While Odden was being taken into custody on charges related to the stop, police say he admitted the dog was dead inside the trunk. Police say the dog suffered apparent head trauma, but it’s not clear how the injury happened at this time. They say the dog didn’t appear to be injured in the earlier throw against the couch.

JCCPD Animal Control has since charged Odden with felony animal cruelty and he turned himself to authorities at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on Sunday.