NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department have arrested two men and one woman in connection with a shooting on Lindenwood Avenue that left a staple amongst the community dead, and another injured.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, police were called to 826 Lindenwood Avenue for a reported gunshot victim. Officers then found 84-year-old James Carter suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Carter was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police were also informed that another man arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound, and determined these two incidents to be related.

Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed a dispute happened outside of Triple C Convenience, a store ran by Carter, that led to the incident.

According to officials, investigations led to 42-year-old Dennis Hisle being charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of firearm, 40-year-old Bruce Hisle being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon and 41-year-old Tamika Credle being charged with accessory after the fact.

Dennis Hisle, Bruce Hisle and Tamika Credle (Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

All three are currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail.