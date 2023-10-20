YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation into mail stolen from a business in York County resulted in three arrests.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it began the investigation on Oct. 17 after deputies were called to the 100 block of Greene Drive for a report of mail stolen from a mailbox at Auto Haus.

Deputies spoke with someone who witnessed a Chrysler minivan pull up to the mailbox, then saw someone get out the vehicle and remove the mail.

Deputies began searching for the suspect vehicle and located it in the 400 Block of Carrington Lane.

As a result of the investigation, Ahmod Finney, 23, of Newport News, Wayman Randall, 27, of Richmond, and Amir Hasan, 22, of Williamsburg, were arrested.

All three were charged with larceny of mail, conspiracy to commit larceny, and possession of stolen property.

When deputies searched the suspect vehicle, they discovered a Glock model 22 reported stolen from Newport News.

This investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.