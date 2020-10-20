Third defendant sentenced in man’s shooting death on N. Military Highway in March 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A jury has convicted a 27-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk.

Authorities said Patrick M. Barnes was one of three men involved in the shooting death of Michael McGregor in March 2019, which police said they believed was gang-related.

After a three-day trial, the jury convicted Barnes Friday on charges of second-degree murder, abduction, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The jury recommended a sentence of 14 years in prison and a fine of $1,250.

Barnes’ formal sentencing, where a judge will decide whether to accept the jury’s recommendation on a sentence, is scheduled for March 5, 2021.

The two codefendants in the case, 28-year-old Gary Lee Drew and 28-year-old Dashawn T. Bryant, were convicted in November 2019 and December 2019, respectively.

Drew was convicted of abduction, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Bryant was convicted on the same charges as Drew and given a seven-year sentence in March.

