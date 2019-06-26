Thieves take nearly $1K in sunglasses from Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk business owner contacted 10 On Your Side to help catch someone who stole almost $1,000 in sunglasses over the weekend. Dustin Courtright, owner of Sunglass Shack, says he is seeing the issue pop up every weekend.

Courtright opened the store in the Premium Outlets in Norfolk two years ago. He says since then, he has lost almost $10,000.

“Every Saturday and Sunday are getting hit,” Courtright said. “There are just people out there that, if they see the chance to take something, they are going to take it.”

This still image taken from surveillance video shows one of the two suspects.

Last weekend, it happened again. Courtright says two men came into the store. One distracted the clerk, while the other stuffed glasses into his shorts.

What the suspects didn’t know was that they were on surveillance video. On the video you can see the suspect taking a $250 pair of Versace glasses.

He then moves across the store and swipes four pairs of Ray-Bans.

“It just gets so aggravating,” Courtright added. “You know I have a family and a daughter, and there is no big corporate company thing. It is just me and my family’s bank account.”

Courtright hopes the video can lead to an arrest.