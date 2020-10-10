Terror on a Mexican highway: American family robbed at gunpoint in Sonora

Men brandishing AK-47 rifle cut off travelers, take their truck, flatbed, ATV and telephones

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Men brandishing an AK-47 assault rifle robbed an Arizona family vacationing in Mexico this week, several Mexican news sources said.

The robbery took place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on a highway leading to the town of Caborca, near the resort of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora. The men took a four-door Toyota Tundra, a 20-foot flatbed trailer, at least one all-terrain vehicle and the cellphones of the Davis family of Mesa, Arizona, El Sol de Hermosillo reported.

Natalie Lines Davis, her husband Mason and their two daughters were left in the middle of the road by the men in a gray sedan who stopped their vehicle. The family had to walk to a nearby farm where Mason, who speaks some Spanish, asked the locals for help, El Diario de Sonora reported.

The Davises were unharmed, but a recording by her daughter of the aftermath that Natalie Lines Davis posted on Facebook shows the terror the family experienced. Dozens of friends and concerned citizens have posted sympathetic messages.

The family later found safe harbor in Puerto Peñasco, the news reports state.

Border Report reached out to the Sonora state Attorney General’s Office for comment but didn’t get an immediate reply. Late last year, Border Report wrote about an increase in highway robberies in Mexico, as the drug cartels expand their criminal activities.

Caborca is about 100 southwest of Nogales, Arizona, and a little over 100 miles southeast of Puerto Peñasco.

