Teenager found shot inside vehicle at 7-Eleven in Newport News Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a teenager was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday at a 7-Eleven in Newport News.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Saturday for a call about a suspicious vehicle.
Officers arrived to find a teenage boy inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
Police said there was no additional information as of Monday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
