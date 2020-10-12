Teenager found shot inside vehicle at 7-Eleven in Newport News Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a teenager was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday at a 7-Eleven in Newport News.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Saturday for a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a teenage boy inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Police said there was no additional information as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

