Teenager expected to live after being shot in Norfolk Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 17-year-old boy is expected to live after being shot Monday night near Northside Park.

According to a police spokeswoman, they received a report that a gunshot victim showed up at DePaul Hospital just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound they did not consider life-threatening.

After further investigation, police believe the incident happened in the 8400 block of Tidewater Drive.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a police spokeswoman says the investigation is ongoing as to who shot him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

