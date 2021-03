VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to the murder of an employee at Croc’s 19th Street Bistro at the Oceanfront back in 2019.

Cameron Barclift admitted to shooting and killing 23-year-old Cole Stuart Grant on May 8, 2019, around 11 p.m. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barclift was 16 at the time of the shooting, police said. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and tried as an adult.

This article is breaking and will be updated.