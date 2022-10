NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 15-year-old boy died at the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot Friday night.

Police say the boy was shot around 9:04 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Walden Pond Ct.

Medics took the boy to a local hospital where he died from his injuries around 4:09 Saturday morning.

Police have not released any additional details.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.