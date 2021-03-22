Teen facing charges for January shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A teenager is now facing charges in connection with a shooting in Virginia Beach that happened in January.

The teen, arrested on March 15, has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers were called to investigate the report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Wesleyan Drive the afternoon of January 4. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the crime, police said the victim and the gunman knew each other.