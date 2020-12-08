Teen charged with reckless driving for fatal Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman was killed as the result of a crash at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Lauderdale Drive on Oct. 17.
On Monday, the Henrico Police Department has charged 18-year-old Christian Hyman with reckless driving for the crash.
The victim, Caroline LoNigro was stopped at a red light in her 2020 Hyundai Elantra on Lauderdale Drive. She crossed the intersection when the light turned green and was then struck by Hyman’s Chevrolet Silverado — according to police he ran a red light while traveling west on Patterson Avenue.
The Hyundai was spun into the eastbound lanes and the Silverado was flipped onto the driver’s side.
Following the accident, LoNigro was taken to MCV where she later passed away.
Police said speed and alcohol are not considered contributing factors in the crash. Hyman remained on the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators.
