SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old boy faces two felony charges after police say he brought a gun to the Turlington Woods School in Suffolk earlier this week.

Police the teen is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, conspiracy to possess firearm on school property and possession of firearm by a juvenile. Police obtained a detention order for the teen, who was taken to the Tidewater Detention Home to be processed on the charges.

Police detained another student after they responded to the incident on campus around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, after administrators reported there was a student believed to be in possession of a gun on school property, but that student so far has not been charged and was released to their parents.

Police said they did recover a gun at the school and the investigation is ongoing.

No other details in the case have been shared. Turlington is an alternative school for middle and high schoolers who have been removed from their initially assigned school due to disciplinary infractions.