Taylor Swift’s father confronts penthouse burglar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An accused burglar who broke into a $4 million penthouse in St. Petersburg, Florida probably didn’t know it was owned by Scott Swift, pop superstar Taylor Swift’s dad.

According to the arrest warrant, 30-year-old Terrence Hoover entered the Vinoy Place Condominium complex on January 17th. Deputies say he walked through a gate, right by a manned guardhouse, to gain access to a parking garage. The documents indicate that it’s there he was able to enter an emergency stairwell and make his way up 13 floors to the penthouse.

While he was inside, deputies say the homeowner came home and there was a struggle. Hoover eventually ran from the scene, but was identified and arrested last week.

