Tactical situation on Cooper Drive in Portsmouth ends with arrest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Portsmouth Fugitive Unit and the Portsmouth SWAT Team arrested a man Thursday night on multiple warrants from Norfolk.
21-year-old Kirey Holley is now booked in the Norfolk City Jail on charges of rape, forcible sodomy, abduction and strangulation. The reported offense in Norfolk was on Oct. 8, officials confirmed.
Chris Leuer with the U.S. Marshals Service said Holley refused to come out of the residence when they tried to take him into custody. After several hours, he surrendered.
A WAVY viewer who shared video of the scene on Cooper Drive said authorities had been out since about 4:30 p.m.
Video from the scene showed various tactical-style equipment, including an armored truck.
Officials confirmed Holley was arrested around 8 p.m.
