‘Suspicious’ incident ends with police arresting 2 men on heroin, outstanding warrant charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say they arrested two men early Wednesday morning after a resident’s Ring camera caught them allegedly walking around behind the house.

Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Main Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after a resident said their Ring doorbell camera caught two people walking around the rear of the residence.

Leonard Conway

David Sitzler

Officers canvassed the area and found two men.

The men were identified as David Sitzler, 35, and Leonard Conway, 34, both of Elizabeth City.

During that time, police found a needle containing heroin allegedly in Sitzler’s possession. He also had an outstanding warrant from Dare County for child support, police said.

Sitzler was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Conway also had an outstanding warrant from Dare County for failure to appear on a reckless driving to endanger persons or property charge, police said. He was also arrested.

Sitzler was given a $3,500 bond Thursday after an initial appearance in court.

Conway was given a $2,000 bond and his next court date is Feb. 20.