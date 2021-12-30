Suspects wanted for back-to-back burglaries in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people responsible for two early morning break-ins.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, items were stolen from two businesses on New Kent Highway on Thursday. The suspects forced their way into Milton’s Pizza and Subs, and an Exxon Pit Stop. They left the crime scenes in a dark colored sedan.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video. The sheriff’s office provided the following photos to help members of the public identify them:









Anyone with information about the burglaries can call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.