Suspected member of Bloods gang indicted in connection with January 2017 murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A federal grand jury has indicted a man believed to be a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang in connection with a January 2017 murder.

Dawhan Terrell Archible, 26, and two other unnamed co-conspirators are accused of murdering Luke Patterson Dudley in January 2017.

According to court documents, Dudley was killed after Archible learned he had cheated him during a drug transaction.

Per the indictment, Archible is charged with use of a firearm resulting in death, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, attempt to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and distribution of cocaine.

If convicted, Archible faces up to life in prison. Sentences are typically less than maximum penalities.

