GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man with suspected methamphetamine was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester after authorities say he fled from a traffic stop.

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Hayes resident Jesse Phelps was tracked down after he ran into a corn field, with help from a Virginia State Police K9.

He was charged with driving suspended, felony eluding police, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, expired inspection, improper passing and fail to obey a traffic signal.

Authorities say the pursuit started just after 3 p.m. Sunday after deputies observed Phelps’ vehicle on Glenns Road near Pampa Road. They say they learned Phelps’ driver’s license was revoked and attempted a traffic stop, but he refused to pull over.

The vehicle pursuit went to the intersection of George Washington Memorial Highway and Hickory Ford Road before Phelps bailed out of the car and ran into the corn field, authorities say.