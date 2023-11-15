CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of a Virginia State University (VSU) campus police officer over the weekend is now in custody, according to police.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, 21-year-old Deonta M. Blount was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

At around 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, officers responded to the 3400 block of Boisseau Street after it was reported that a VSU police officer was shot while investigating a disturbance.

The officer, 39-year-old Bruce Foster, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with injuries that were considered life-threatening. He is now in stable condition.

Blount is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.