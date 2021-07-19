Suspect wearing ski mask wanted for carjacking at Hampton gas station

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police want to find the suspect who stole a car at gunpoint at a Hampton gas station.

Officers responded to a call about the carjacking just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The victim was in the vehicle when a man with a gun, wearing a ski mask, approached and told the person to get out. The suspect stole the 2016 Nissan Rogue, which was last spotted traveling eastbound on West Mercury Boulevard. Police say the vehicle has Virginia plates, but they did not release the plate information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.