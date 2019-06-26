Suspect wanted for Calif. hit-and-run that killed mother and son arrested in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted for a hit-and-run in Oakland, California, that killed a mother and son was apprehended Tuesday in Portsmouth by U.S. Marshals and Norfolk police.

In a press release, U.S. Marshals announced Rasenoch Salem Allen was taken into custody at a home in the 4200 block of Morgate Lane, after he initially refused to identify himself. However authorities used fingerprints that led to a positive ID.

“This investigation is another of many examples of how the combined efforts of federal, state and local partners serve to protect our citizens. I am proud and humbled that the Marshals Service is a part of this team of law enforcement professionals.” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Virginia.

Allen was taken to the Portsmouth City Jail.