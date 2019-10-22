Suspect stole $4K worth of electronics from Kitty Hawk Walmart

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is looking for a man who stole $4,000 worth of electronics from a Walmart.

The store reported the crime on Monday, Oct. 21.

Police say the man broke into a cabinet in the electronics department around 4 a.m. and stole headphones and speakers.

The suspect got away in a red or burgundy minivan or SUV. At the time of the crime, surveillance images show he was wearing a Carolina Panthers ball cap, a gray shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He also has tattoos on both hands.

If you have any idea who he is or where the suspect may be, please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895.