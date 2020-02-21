Suspect steals credit cards from woman’s wallet at Exmore store

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Exmore are trying to track down the person who stole credit cards from a woman’s wallet then used them to make several purchases.
A short video clip posted to the Exmore Police Department’s Facebook page Friday shows the suspect in a gas station parking lot.
Police say a customer accidentally left her wallet behind at a store in town and this person took the cards out of it.
If you can help identify the suspect, please contact police. You will remain anonymous.
