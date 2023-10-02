HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to identify the man who robbed a 7-Eleven on Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 10:50 a.m. at the store in the 1400 block of W. Queen Street.

The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money, and fled west on Salter’s Creek Road. He’s described as a black male, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and in his 30s.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt around his face and a woodland camouflage jacket and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.