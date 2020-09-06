Suspect shot and killed by VBPD following violent domestic situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say the suspect in a violent domestic situation is dead Sunday morning after they were shot and killed by an officer.

Law enforcement tweeted about the incident saying it happened in the 300 block of Garrison Place just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say they responded to the call for a violent domestic situation in progress, which ended with an officer shooting and killing the suspect. They add that the victim in the domestic situation has life-threatening injuries.

