Suspect seriously injured in Southampton County pursuit

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A wanted suspect was airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond after being seriously injured in a pursuit Tuesday morning in Southampton County.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, who was wanted for a felony warrant in another jurisdiction, was stopped for a traffic violation at Barhams Hill Road and Route 58 in the Drewryville section of Southampton County when the suspect took off.

The suspect didn’t get far, crashing about a half mile from the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect was the only person in the car, and no injuries were reported to deputies. No other details are available at this time, but check back for updates.

