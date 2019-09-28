Suspect on the loose following armed 7-Eleven robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify a suspect they say robbed a 7-Eleven on the 300 block of E. Mercury Blvd.

Around 3:38 a.m. Friday, police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, took money and fled on foot.

He’s described as a tall, slim male, between 25 to 30 years old.

There is no photo of the suspect available at this time.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood of his sweatshirt partially covering his face, black pants, and black/white shoes.

You can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP for any information regarding the investigation.