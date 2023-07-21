A photo of the Portsmouth suspect linked to armed robberies on Airline Blvd. and Effingham Street (Courtesy of Portsmouth PD)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for the suspect behind two armed robberies early Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

The first took place around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard, at Dartmouth Street. Police say the suspect was carrying a tan handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

The suspect later robbed the 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of Effingham Street around 4:10 a.m., wearing the same outfit but carrying a black handgun, police say.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536.