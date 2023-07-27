HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection to a February homicide in Newport News was arrested on Thursday in Hampton.

Police say Jamal Lamonte Mitchell was taken into custody without incident at a Hampton home and taken to the Newport News Police Department, where he was served with an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder in the killing of 57-year-old Joseph Jones back on February 17 on Orcutt Avenue.

Police emphasized this was the third arrest this week for homicide suspects in Newport News.

“We take the safety and well-being of our city’s residents seriously. That’s why we want to emphasize, once again, our unwavering commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring a safer community for all,” said Police Chief Steve Drew.