VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Virginia Beach Hardee’s earlier this year has been granted bond.

Over an objection from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Judge Steven Frucci granted a $10,000 surety bond to Ishaun Riddick on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Riddick will live with his mother in Newport News and have a curfew of 7 p.m. unless he’s working. He’s also not allowed to carry a firearm and cannot have contact with the victim’s family or any potential witnesses in the case.

Riddick had been on jail after being denied bond back in March, two days after the shooting. The victim, 31-year-old Anthony Johnson, died at the hospital after being found shot three times in the parking lot of the Timberlake Shopping Center on Holland Road.

Riddick faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the case.