Suspect in custody following shooting on Bonney Road in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting that injured a man in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

According to police, an officer found an adult male in the 4000 block of Bonney Road around 1:44 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the adult male suffered the gunshot wound after getting into a dispute with another adult male. The victim was later transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Officers looked around the area and later located the male suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.