Suspect in custody after shooting victim dies in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and another is in custody after police say the two got into a fight Wednesday morning on Woodford Drive in Chesapeake.

The victim was found at the scene in the 200 block of Woodford around 3 a.m., along with the suspect, police say. Police gave first aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

Police say the victim confronted the suspect in front of his home and the two got into a fight.

No other details have been released at this time, but police say the suspect was apprehended and the case is still under investigation.