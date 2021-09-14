Suspect in custody after shooting Monday morning in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting Monday morning in Portsmouth.

Police said they responded to Ivey St. and Thorne Ave. for a report of shots fired and found a man with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Two local schools were also placed on lockdown as police investigated.

At this time, police haven’t identified the suspect but said he is a male.