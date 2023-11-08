VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who police believe shot another man in a domestic incident over the weekend in Virginia Beach was arrested in Norfolk.

Horace Creel is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and domestic assault.

Police say Creel shot the victim around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Corrine Lane, off Lynnhaven Parkway. He fled before officers arrived, but was later apprehended by in Norfolk by the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Unit.

The victim in the shooting was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.