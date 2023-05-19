HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have identified a suspect wanted for a shooting that sent a Portsmouth man to the hospital.

19-year-old Trevaughn Adir Gilliam has warrants on file for maiming, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buckroe Avenue and N. First Street on May 17 around 9:30 p.m. While they were investigating, HPD was notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at Sentara Careplex with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined the gunshot victim was with friends in the area of Buckroe Avenue when he was demanded to hand over property at gunpoint. The suspect then shot him.

If you have information about this case, including Gilliam’s whereabouts, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.