Suspect detained after homicide in on Roanoke Island in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in Dare County are investigating a homcide that occurred on Roanoke Island, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an EMS on Roanoke Island. It was later determined that a homicide had taken place.

A subject was detained and currently in custody at the Dare County Dentention Center.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

