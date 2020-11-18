Suspect arrested after triple shooting in Hampton that left 2 dead

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect has been arrested after a triple shooting in Hampton back in September that left two people dead.

Hampton police say Torrey Whitlow was taken into custody in Hampton on Wednesday without incident by U.S. Marshals. He was wanted for two counts of murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of discharging a firearm in public and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened back on September 24 in the 200 block of Apple Avenue. A man and woman — 25-year-old Maurice Bailey and 50-year-old Lois Bailey from Hampton, respectively — were found dead at the scene.

A third victim, a man, had non life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released, but police say that Whitlow remains in custody.

