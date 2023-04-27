NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have arrested the suspect who they believe broke into two businesses on Colley Avenue earlier this month.

Police announced Thursday morning that 23-year-old Michael E. Ruiz was arrested and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have linked him to overnight burglaries on April 15 at the Coach House restaurant at 5103 Colley Avenue and the nearby CEO Executive Offices building at 5215 Colley Avenue.

The Coach House said the suspect pulled their security system off the wall and put it under running water, effectively covering his tracks there. But he wasn’t quite as lucky at CEO, their manager said.

The building’s modern surveillance system was able to capture several images of the suspect.

“We have 24-hour flood lights illuminating the parking lot,” Mahgerefteh said. “This person damaged a computer monitor when he came in and that’s about it. He pretty much walked in, did a lap around the building, and noticed that there was no way he could get into any door because they are all individually locked.”

The Coach House said they were able to reopen that Saturday, after the suspect stole/destroyed several bottles of liquor.