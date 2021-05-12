Sheriff: Armed suspect arrested in wooded area after short pursuit in Onley

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Accomack County arrested a man in a wooded area in Onley after they say he tried to run during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit started around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coastal Blvd. and Onley Road. They say the suspect, 29-year-old Keshaun L. Coston, continued south on Route 13 before striking an embankment.

He then fled on foot into a wooded area near Bojangles while carrying a firearm, deputies say.

After searching the area, deputies arrested Coston, who’s from Painter. Deputies learned he had multiple felony warrants on file.

He is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail without bond, and charges in relation to the chase are still pending, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through their website.