COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of an armed carjacking has been taken into custody by Southampton County Sheriff’s deputies.

Saturday around 10:30 p.m. a Southampton deputy pulled over a car that was traveling at 100 mph in and 60 mph zone.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver took off and eventually crashed at Southampton Parkway and Shady Brook Trail after losing control of the car. The driver then got out off the car and ran into the woods.

Law enforcement officials say the vehicle, a silver Ford Focus with Illinois registration, was reported stolen during a carjacking in Durham N.C. earlier that evening.

On Oct. 29 just before 6 a.m. deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on the 27000 block of Southampton Parkway for the report of a suspicious person matching the suspect’s description.

According to law enforcement, when the suspect saw deputies arrive at the store, he went into the bathroom and did not come out.

Negotiators were called to the scene and made contact with the suspect. After a few minutes, the suspect came out and was taken into custody. A gun was recovered from the store by law enforcement.

Deputies are still working with Durham police on the carjacking incident. The suspect’s name will be released once he has been formally charged.