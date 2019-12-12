Surveillance cameras show cars as they’re stolen from Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four cars were stolen in one Suffolk neighborhood recently, and some were caught entirely on home surveillance video.

One of the four vehicles was found in Portsmouth, but three are still missing.

This is all unfolding in The Riverfront at Harbour View community.

While holding an infant child in her arms, car owner Jessica Curran said her vehicle being stolen felt invasive.

“It makes me so mad. My husband was furious. I hope we can find it because you feel violated — of course you do,” Curran said.

Curran’s car was taken around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 2 — a camera at her neighbor’s home caught the whole thing.

The video shows individuals running around on Gelneagles Way. It appears they were checking cars, and when they got into the ones left unlocked, they looked for keys.

They found a key in the glove compartment of Curran’s Toyota 4Runner.

The video shows Curran’s Toyota backing out and speeding away.

The family hasn’t seen the car since.

“My husband was getting ready to leave from work, and woke me up, and told me the car was out of the driveway. It is gone,” Curran said.

Mark Mitchell lives next door.

“We have cameras here in the front and back, and also on the indoor of the house… I think it is scary. We pay so much to live in this neighborhood, and they break into someone’s car and steal cars… I can’t believe it,” Mitchell said.

WAVY.com also received Ring video from a neighbor’s doorbell one week later, on Dec. 9.

In that video, individuals approach the car. They activate the home’s security floodlight. They don’t run, but they also don’t get in the car because it’s locked. They then turn and leave.

Suffolk Police remind residents to do the obvious: Lock your car, take the key inside your home and put valuables like Christmas presents in your trunk or inside your home.

Jerry Brown is a block captain in The Riverfront at Harbour View community, and has some ideas about what’s behind the thefts.

“Here’s what we think is happening. These kids are coming in from out of the area. They are coming in vehicles, sometimes in a van, and there will be anywhere from six to eight of them. They will go down the street, spread out, go down checking doors, looking in cars. Many of the vehicles that have been stolen are unlocked, unfortunately,” he said.

Incident reports obtained by 10 On Your Side confirm the stolen vehicles were all unlocked. The keys were left in them as well.

The Currans have put a camera in a window, and other houses on the street also have surveillance.

There is one now on Harbour Point Drive where a Honda Minivan Odyssey was stolen. A BMW was also stolen at a home on Pelican View Court.

Dawn Kanehl lives nearby and says there are lessons learned.

“I think we are all learning some lessons about not locking our cars and definitely not keeping keys in our cars, but at the same time I think we are scared and frustrated because it is the frequency with which it is happening,” she said.

In the video, it’s tough to clearly see faces, but call Suffolk Police if you can identify them.