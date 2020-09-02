Surry sheriff compiling list of properties with video cameras to help crime investigations

SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to help investigations, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office is working to compile a list of homes and properties that have video surveillance.

In the event of a crime, the sheriff’s office said the video may help them investigate.

“Also, if time is of an essence, we will already know that there are homes or property in the area, with possible video that could be used to identify any suspects,” the sheriff’s office said.

The list will be confidential and will only be used for investigative purposes. The video could be surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, etc.

Anyone who wishes to have their camera systems on the sheriff’s list can contact Capt. Jayson Crawley at 757-294-5265.

