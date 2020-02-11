Suffolk woman arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with juvenile in car

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charlene Brewer Small, 50

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman was arrested Sunday after police say she was driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in the car.

Charlene Brewer Small, 50, of Suffolk, is charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years with a child, and abuse and neglect of children.

Police say an officer observed a vehicle operating without license plates Sunday and stopped the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the officer found Small was allegedly intoxicated.

A female juvenile was also in the car with Small, police said.

The juvenile was turned over to the custody of a family member, and Small was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories