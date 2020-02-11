Suffolk woman arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with juvenile in car

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman was arrested Sunday after police say she was driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in the car.

Charlene Brewer Small, 50, of Suffolk, is charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years with a child, and abuse and neglect of children.

Police say an officer observed a vehicle operating without license plates Sunday and stopped the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the officer found Small was allegedly intoxicated.

A female juvenile was also in the car with Small, police said.

The juvenile was turned over to the custody of a family member, and Small was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.