Suffolk Sheriffs Office warns community of telephone fraud

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community on Wednesday through a release to make them aware of a recent telephone scam.

According to the sheriff, they are aware of a current call going around where scammers are calling themselves Suffolk Sheriff’s deputies and threatening the victim with an arrest warrant.

Officials say the call goes on to explain that the victim must pay them with a gift card or turn themselves in.

The sheriff’s office wants the community to know the call is not from them and they would never call to request or threaten people with this kind of information.

Official’s want to take this time to remind the public to protect themselves in these scenarios by:

Not assuming the caller identification is correct on your phone

Never give out personal or financial information unless you know exactly who it is

Report all fraudulent calls to local authorities

If you are ever in doubt, you can call the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office at 757-514-7840.

