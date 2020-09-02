Suffolk Police seek identity of man they say sexually assaulted, attempted to rob woman with groceries

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe sexually assaulted and attempted to rob a woman on Friday.

Police say she was asking home from a store with bagged groceries around 8:15 p.m. Friday when the incident happened in the 100 block of S. 4th Street.

Police say the man was inside the store just before the assault and followed the woman to her street. He then sexually assaulted her and tried to take the bags of groceries.

He then fled on foot after the incident.

A video surveillance image shows a man with a light-colored mask around his chin and a yellow shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Tips can also be submitted on the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) on the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.

