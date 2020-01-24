Suffolk Police seek help identifying ABC store larceny suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for help identifying several suspects in recent larcenies from ABC stores

On Dec. 27, two males entered the Virginia ABC store in the 500 block of Harbour View Boulevard and stole two gallons of Ciroc Vodka and a 750-milliliter bottle of Avion Tequila, police said.

Both men were described as in their 30s or 40s, heavyset and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

One was wearing a red-and-white checkered vest on top of a long-sleeve black jacket with blue jeans and blue-and-white shoes. The other man was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a gray beanie, and had a full beard.

They were seen fleeing the location in a silver Ford Focus.

On Jan. 3, a man entered the Virginia ABC store in the 3500 block of Bridge Road and stole a bottle of Patron Tequila. He was wearing dark-colored overalls with a patch on the left arm and a black beanie.

He left the location in a silver-colored Honda.

On Jan. 9, two men entered the Virginia ABC store in the 5900 block of Harbour View Boulevard and stole one bottle of D’usse Cognac, one bottle of Hennessy Cognac, and two bottles of Patron Tequila.

One of the men is also a suspect in another larceny from an ABC store in Portsmouth.

The subjects in the Jan. 9 incident fled the location in a gray SUV.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.