SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating an armed robbery.

It happened on Oct. 17 at a convenience store on the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Police say two suspects entered the store and one of them pulled put a gun and demanded cash while the other cleaned out the cash register.

Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

After taking the money the suspects ran out of the store in the direction of Oak Street. Witnesses reported seeing the suspects jump into a vehicle and take off.

At this time, the suspect’s identities remain unknown, and a description of the vehicle they used is under investigation, police say.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and no additional details are currently available.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is urged to come forward and assist in the investigation. Tips can be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.